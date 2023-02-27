Russia to provide necessary advice on delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Russia will provide the necessary advisory assistance on the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border at the parties' request, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, facilitating the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in line with the trilateral statements signed in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"We regard their implementation key conditions for ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as restoring trust and full-fledged cooperation between Baku and Yerevan," said the ministry.

As the ministry noted, the Russian peacekeepers monitor adherence to the ceasefire and contribute to the regional security in its area of responsibility. The most important direction of Russian efforts is the unblocking of transport communication routes in the region.

Russia is working jointly with Azerbaijani and Armenian partners, within the Trilateral Working Group, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers, toward agreeing on specific infrastructure projects that will allow establishing rail and road links and stimulating the resumption of economic ties, said the ministry.

"We stand for the continuation of the activity of the bilateral Commission on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border delimitation. Meanwhile, the delimitation process is intended to promote the cessation of border incidents between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry emphasized.

"The peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is designed to consolidate the essential principles of relations, as well as lay the foundations for the long-term mutually beneficial cooperation. Russia will assist in every possible way this difficult but extremely important process to strengthen peace and security in the South Caucasus. Humanitarian contacts contribute to the strengthening of trust between Baku and Yerevan. The Russian side will continue to support interaction between civil society, parliamentarians and expert circles, aimed at normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia ties," the statement said.