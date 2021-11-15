New defense minister appointed in Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dismissed Arshak Karapetyan from the post of defense minister and, by the suggestion of the prime minister, appointed Suren Papikyan to this post, Trend reports on Nov. 15 citing Armenian media.
By another decree, Papikyan was dismissed from the post of deputy prime minister.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert
IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief
Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's security forces should be more involved in ensuring security of Lachin corridor - Russian analyst
Awarding President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Supreme Order of Turkic World is important event of VIII summit of Turkic Council - Kazakh professor
Upcoming International Business Forum in Baku aimed at presenting Azerbaijan’s investment potential (PHOTO)