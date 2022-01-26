Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan got infected with COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the Armenian government.
“Pashinyan tested positive for COVID-19,” the message said. “The prime minister self-isolated in accordance with the established procedure. The disease has no symptoms.”
Reportedly, Pashinyan will continue his duties remotely.
It should also be noted that back in June of 2020 Pashinyan also got infected with COVID-19.
