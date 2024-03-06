Armenia fools into tool of West's rule - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Armenia turns into a tool of the West's amusement, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

According to her, Armenia can become a victim of the West, which will be lured and deceived.

"Certain political figures in Yerevan see the EU's sudden enhanced attention to the republic as either a panacea or a form of bait. It is required to explore deeper. Unfortunately, numerous Armenian political figures are completely unaware that Armenia is being used as yet another tool of Western geopolitics for the West's enjoyment. They just take Armenia for consumption. The EU sees Armenia as an entrance point into the region," Zakharova said.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced earlier that he has made a decision, and in the coming days, within a month at most, the country will apply to become a candidate for EU membership.

The Prime Minister noted that there are no expectations or hopes from Russia, while the West can provide security guarantees.

