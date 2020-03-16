Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Georgia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected individuals to 33, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The updated data is available at the new website stopcov.ge/en, launched by the Government of Georgia, which aims to inform the population of the overall epidemiological situation in the country amid the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

According to the website, 427 people are quarantined in the country, while 73 are under hospital observation.

Head of Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze stated that all three persons - a man and two women - had contact with foreigners from the countries, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

