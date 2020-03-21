Georgia confirms new case of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

Georgia has confirmed one more case of COVID-19, increasing the total number of infected to 49, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Yet another new case of the coronavirus was confirmed on March 21 as well.

As of today 1,966 people are under quarantine in Georgia, while 259 others are in hospitals, according to www.stopcov.ge, a website to inform the population of the spread of the COVID-19 and its prevention.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.