Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19

Georgia 26 March 2020 15:05 (UTC+04:00)
Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A total of 7 million lari (about $2.02 million) has already been accumulated in the StopCov foundation created on March 23 to help the poor and disadvantaged get through the coronavirus crisis in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Business ombudsman Mikheil Daushvili said that since the opening of the account for donation, many citizens and dozens of companies have already expressed a desire to assist the state in the fight against coronavirus.

Among the companies that have made donations are MagtiCom - 3 million lari ($872,248), RMG - 1 million lari ($290,749) , Tegeta Motors - 200,000 lari ($58,149), Dirsi - 200,000 lari ($58,149), M2 - 100,000 lari ($29,074), the Georgian Football Federation - 100,000 lari ($29,074), APM Terminals Poti - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Casa Calda - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Askaneli Brothers - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Sarajishvili - 50,000 lari ($14,537), Supermarket Zgapari - 30,000 lari ($8,722).

The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 77.

Some 4,055 people in Georgia are under quarantine and 252 others are in hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia reports two new cases of COVID-19
Georgia reports two new cases of COVID-19
Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19
Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19
Turkey increases jewelry exports to Georgia
Turkey increases jewelry exports to Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
License of Thrace Basin Natural Gas Türkiye Corp. for oil & gas exploration extended Turkey 16:35
Turkey extends license for Corporate Resources B.V for oil & gas exploration Turkey 16:32
Eni launches wind energy production in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:24
Bus stations in Kazakhstan's Skymkent suspend operation over coronavirus fears Kazakhstan 16:24
Kazakhstan reveals coal extracting plans for 2020 Business 16:21
Coronavirus cases exceed 100 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:18
Oil & Gas Exploration License of Pinnacle Turkey Inc extended Turkey 16:15
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Bulgaria through its ports Turkey 16:09
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik announced World 16:06
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Egypt through its ports Turkey 15:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Bartin announced Turkey 15:40
Iran significantly reduces jewelry imports from Turkey Turkey 15:39
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey disclosed Turkey 15:30
Russia has great demand for Turkish jewelry Turkey 15:24
29 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 1 dies Politics 15:10
Georgia reports two new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 15:09
Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19 Georgia 15:05
Another logistics center to be built in Turkey Turkey 14:56
Uzbekistan looks to start domestic production of raw materials for face masks Construction 14:54
AGF teams transfers part of their salaries to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Society 14:49
19 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Warsaw Society 14:44
Andijan city of Uzbekistan closes its borders for transport Transport 14:42
Israel significantly increases defense products’ import from Turkey Turkey 14:35
Turkmenistan starts work on cleaning the soil from oil pollution Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from China through its ports Turkey 14:31
Prime Minister: Everyone should show solidarity in fight against coronavirus Politics 14:13
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks increase in demand for software ICT 14:10
Volume of cargo transshipment from Netherlands through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:53
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in metallurgical production Business 13:44
Uzbekistan building hospitals for coronavirus patients Construction 13:41
MP: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should demonstrate social responsibility Economy 13:37
Azerbaijani MPs to pass tests for coronavirus Politics 13:32
Volume of cargo transshipment from Portugal through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:14
Volume of cargo transshipment from Italy through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:11
Volume of cargo transshipment from US through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:07
Volume of cargo transshipment from Germany through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:04
Turkey increases jewelry exports to Georgia Turkey 12:47
Turkey discloses number of cars transported through its ports Turkey 12:40
Turkmenistan starts sowing cotton Business 12:36
Turkey reveals number of trailers, containers passing through its ports Turkey 12:34
Namangan city of Uzbekistan closes its borders for transport Transport 12:30
TAP updates on progress on Italian section Oil&Gas 12:11
CAERC talks budget of Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Azerbaijan Economy 12:10
TAP shareholder increases investments in property, plant and equipment Oil&Gas 11:45
Fluxys Belgium's net profits down Oil&Gas 11:43
Central Bank head: Iran's frozen assets abroad likely to be released Finance 11:39
Eni decides to reduce capex, opex for 2020-21 Oil&Gas 11:19
Turkmenistan reduces imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 11:18
Turkmenistan increases import of cement from Turkey Turkey 11:03
Georgia decreases import of wheat and meslin from Russia Business 11:03
Uzbekneftegaz reduces price on RON-92 gasoline Oil&Gas 11:00
April to take the biggest hit in oil demand Oil&Gas 10:57
Uzbekistan's Central Bank softens terms of credit repayments Finance 10:56
Turkmenistan evacuates its citizens from countries infected with coronavirus Turkmenistan 10:46
IGB project ongoing according to planned schedule Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran works to speed up release of imported medical goods from customs Iran 10:27
Iran to replace some of import goods with domestic production Business 10:23
Oil majors to face more widespread delays to final investment decisions Oil&Gas 10:17
Coronavirus proliferation in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 10:16
Bank Respublika Supervisory Board chairman: We now much better prepared for low oil prices Society 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran continues to test its population for coronavirus infection Iran 09:36
Iran imposes restrictions on traveling, gatherings to curb coronavirus spread Iran 09:31
Iran to implement 'social distancing plan' to prevent coronavirus spread Iran 09:22
Israel reports 439 new cases of coronavirus, 2,369 in total Israel 08:47
China, U.S. to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: SCMP US 08:27
Over 414,000 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus worldwide - WHO World 07:56
S. Korea reports 104 new virus cases, total now at 9,241 Other News 07:15
U.S. senators make progress toward voting on $2 trillion coronavirus bill US 06:29
Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism Other News 05:53
Chinese mainland reports 67 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 05:14
UK deaths from coronavirus outbreak rise to 463 as of March 25: Government Europe 04:27
Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500 amid fears of spread to south Europe 03:41
Russian Su-27 fighter jet goes off radar screens above Black Sea — defense ministry Russia 03:03
Coronavirus cases record big jump in Turkey as 2,433 diagnosed, 59 dead Turkey 02:33
World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus World 01:51
Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus Europe 01:15
Moscow officials report two deaths from COVID-19 Russia 00:24
Albania declares 30-day emergency to stop coronavirus outbreak Other News 25 March 23:34
Some goods exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan Economy 25 March 22:23
Azerbaijan to ensure enough alcohol in retail sale, favorable conditions for mask production Economy 25 March 21:33
UK PM Johnson says talks continue over support for airlines Europe 25 March 20:21
About 10,000 citizens returned to Azerbaijan from different countries Society 25 March 19:21
Azerbaijan Airlines to transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes free of charge Economy 25 March 19:03
Operational Headquarters: 6 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died Politics 25 March 18:49
Turkmenistan cuts jewelry imports from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:37
Kazakhstan increases jewelry import from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:33
Turkmenistan increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:28
Azercell supported selfless healthcare workers! Society 25 March 17:25
MOL Group starts producing hand, surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVD-19 Oil&Gas 25 March 17:12
Kazakhstan reduces import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:08
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Israel Turkey 25 March 17:04
Members of Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh appealed to Tural Ganjaliyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 March 16:57
MP: Recent developments showcased grandiose development of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership Politics 25 March 16:51
Georgia increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 25 March 16:38
First recoveries from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 25 March 15:31
MP: Azerbaijan's goal is to get out of difficult situation with minimal losses Politics 25 March 15:24
ADB to reallocate funds to help Kazakhstan battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 25 March 15:00
Turkmenistan develops technology for producing modified sulfur Business 25 March 14:58
All news