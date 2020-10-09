Georgia selects Dea Kulumbegashvili's ‘Beginning’ for Oscar nomination

Georgia has selected a film titled ‘Beginning’ by Dea Kulumbegashvili to be presented for the Oscar nomination, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Three Georgian films competed for Oscar nomination this year.

The special jury made a decision by secret ballot after watching the films.

Georgian-French co-production ‘Beginning’ won the main award at the San-Sebastian International Film Festival.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, and the nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.