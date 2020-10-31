Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili votes at parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili voted at a polling station in the building of public school N 67 on Kote Abkhazi Street in Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Zourabichvili, today citizens are voting to build the country they dream of.

“I would like to congratulate everyone on this day. This is an important day for the country. Today we are all voting to build the country we all dream of. It is a democratic country, it is a European country, and today this is another step in this direction. It is very important that today citizens vote in these very difficult conditions, which are called a pandemic, and yet I want to urge everyone to vote. All measures are in place so that everyone can come to the polling station and vote," she said.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are held with the new election system. The voters are electing members of the parliament with a 4-year term with a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system.

A party or electoral bloc that will receive more than 40 percent of votes through proportional system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.

