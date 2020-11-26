Georgia reports 3,801 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,801 new cases of coronavirus, 3,200 recoveries and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 18,759 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 26.

The new 3,801 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,293 cases, Adjara - 475 cases, Imereti - 793 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 270 cases, Shida Kartli - 232 cases, Guria - 80 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 371 cases, Kakheti - 129 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 70 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 62 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 26 cases.

Georgia has had 118,690 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 98,781 individuals have recovered, while 1,124 others have died.

Some 6,165 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 986 of the 6,165 patients are in critical condition, 452 of the 986 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356