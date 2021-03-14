EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit

The EU delegation in Georgia summed up the second day of the Georgian visit of Christian Danielsson, a special envoy of the EUCO President, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The EU delegation said that Mr. Danielsson completed the initial discussions with all sides of the political process. Together with the EU and U.S. Ambassadors, he worked on defining common positions between the sides for future consultations.

The special envoy of the President of the European Council arrived in Georgia with a 3-day visit. The purpose of Christian Danielsson’s visit is to mediate political dialogue between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition initiated by EUCO President Charles Michel on March 1.