EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit

Georgia 14 March 2021 00:00 (UTC+04:00)
EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit

The EU delegation in Georgia summed up the second day of the Georgian visit of Christian Danielsson, a special envoy of the EUCO President, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The EU delegation said that Mr. Danielsson completed the initial discussions with all sides of the political process. Together with the EU and U.S. Ambassadors, he worked on defining common positions between the sides for future consultations.

The special envoy of the President of the European Council arrived in Georgia with a 3-day visit. The purpose of Christian Danielsson’s visit is to mediate political dialogue between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition initiated by EUCO President Charles Michel on March 1.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry opens tender to attract maintenance services
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry opens tender to attract maintenance services
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit Georgia 00:00
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap for implementing hydropower project Kyrgyzstan 13 March 23:58
Clinical trial of Cuba-Iran Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccines carried out Iran 13 March 23:56
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 diesel fuel Oil&Gas 13 March 23:53
Falsified mythic story about tigranakert is over - top official Politics 13 March 23:28
Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Other News 13 March 23:15
Turkmenistan ratifies Memorandum with Azerbaijan on "Dostluq" field Turkmenistan 13 March 22:38
UK reports 121 new COVID deaths and 5,534 new cases Europe 13 March 22:19
Volkswagen's Porsche AG to raise stake in Croatia's Rimac to 24% Business 13 March 21:51
Turkey reports 15,082 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Turkey 13 March 21:28
EU Ambassador congratulates Georgia on Covid-19 vaccines delivery Georgia 13 March 21:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 14 Oil&Gas 13 March 21:17
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry opens tender to attract maintenance services Tenders 13 March 21:16
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13 March 21:15
U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020 Transport 13 March 21:13
Free, open Indo-Pacific essential for future of our countries: Biden at Quad Other News 13 March 20:43
Weekly review of key events in transport sector of Azerbaijan Transport 13 March 20:42
German COVID cases could revisit December peak in April Europe 13 March 20:17
Armenia could not appropriate fortress of Shahbulag (PHOTO) Society 13 March 20:12
Retailers, shopping malls to work over weekends Georgia 13 March 19:36
Bitcoin hits record high; trades as high as $59,755 on Saturday Finance 13 March 19:09
Flights resume at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport after plane crash Kazakhstan 13 March 18:34
Journalists, heads of NGOs and public activists visit Juma Mosque in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13 March 18:19
India among world’s top 5 investment destinations: PwC Global CEO survey Other News 13 March 17:59
Turkish company eyes setting up agricultural product processing in Kazakhstan Business 13 March 17:58
Iran's fruit exports surpass imports Business 13 March 17:57
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of loans issued to gov't agencies Finance 13 March 17:56
An-26 airplane crashes in Kazakhstan Transport 13 March 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 265 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 March 17:18
Azerbaijan to take part in 37th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics Society 13 March 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Society 13 March 14:56
Barda-Aghdam railway being cleared of mines - Azerbaijan's ANAMA Politics 13 March 14:53
Bangladesh govt approves proposal to import 150,000 tons of rice from India Other News 13 March 14:49
Azerbaijani media representatives observe de-mining process in war-torn Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 13 March 14:07
Weekly prices on Azerbaijani precious metals grow Finance 13 March 14:01
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 13 March 13:53
Turkish universities feature on 'World's Top 500' list Turkey 13 March 13:52
India fifth most attractive growth destination after UK: Survey Other News 13 March 13:51
Iran's NISOC to accelerate process of collecting flare gases Oil&Gas 13 March 13:50
Kazakhstan records rise in output of products in processing sector Kazakhstan 13 March 13:48
US COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in India Other News 13 March 13:38
Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled Society 13 March 13:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 13 March 13:24
Uzbekistan to supply mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 13 March 13:23
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 13 March 13:21
Baku's Bibiheybat Ship Yard wraps up repair of floating crane (PHOTO) Economy 13 March 13:16
‘Uzbekistan GTL’ completes final testing of boiler burner ignition system Oil&Gas 13 March 13:12
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership Other News 13 March 12:51
QS Rankings 2021: The best universities in India Other News 13 March 12:45
India has provided over 48.1 mn vaccine doses to various countries: Govt Other News 13 March 12:43
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Business 13 March 12:20
Turkmenistan looks to bring its cement plants in line with int'l standards Construction 13 March 12:19
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall retail trade Business 13 March 12:17
Oil platforms being built in Iran Oil&Gas 13 March 12:15
WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19 Politics 13 March 12:13
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13 March 12:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Gyragh Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 13 March 12:06
New wells to be drilled at Iran's Ramin oil field Oil&Gas 13 March 12:05
New equipment installed in Iran's Jask Oil Terminal Oil&Gas 13 March 12:05
Georgia receives Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 13 March 11:48
De-mining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands essential - EU special representative Politics 13 March 11:46
Georgia reveals data on its exports of chocolate Business 13 March 11:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 March 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Uzbekistan 13 March 11:00
ICRC to enhance its capacity and programs to address challenges of 2021 Politics 13 March 10:41
Turkmenistan plans to conclude agreements on procurement of silk raw materials Business 13 March 10:40
Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi US 13 March 10:39
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge Tenders 13 March 10:37
ICRC to continue clarifying fate of missing as result of Karabakh conflict Politics 13 March 10:35
Iran to reduce time of release of imported goods from customs Business 13 March 10:34
Media officials, NGOs, bloggers, activists of Azerbaijan begin trip to post-war Aghdam Politics 13 March 10:28
Iranian currency rates for March 13 Finance 13 March 10:16
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to provide maps of mines on liberated lands Politics 13 March 10:02
Brazil passes India to claim world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally Other News 13 March 08:51
CBI governor lauds Iran’s positive economic growth Iran 13 March 08:28
Turkey reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 March 08:00
Kazakhstan records 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, total at 222,671 Kazakhstan 13 March 07:54
Competitive tariffs make Azerbaijani electricity more favorable for Georgia Oil&Gas 13 March 07:30
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 13 March 07:28
At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Bolivian road accident Other News 13 March 06:08
Azerbaijan shares data of proceeds from export of oil products produced by Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 13 March 05:11
U.S. reports nearly 4,000 coronavirus variants infection cases US 13 March 03:30
South American airlines brace for flight cuts as second wave of virus rages in Brazil World 13 March 02:36
Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine Other News 13 March 01:38
Joint Georgian-Turkish regional projects - clear example of effective strategic partnership Business 13 March 00:36
European companies intend to continue activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 13 March 00:34
Construction of main facilities of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be suspended Oil&Gas 13 March 00:33
WHO lists Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use World 13 March 00:08
Uzbekneftegaz laying gas pipeline in Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12 March 23:57
Report calls for building renewal amid quake risk in Turkey Turkey 12 March 23:25
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process Georgia 12 March 23:21
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 12 March 23:19
Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 23:18
Mega Life Insurance company included in register of Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau Finance 12 March 23:17
Iran lifts ban on fruit imports days before Nowruz Society 12 March 23:16
Iran to tax properties and luxury cars Business 12 March 23:16
Iraq reports 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 750,264 in total Arab World 12 March 22:50
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines Georgia 12 March 21:51
Kyrgyzstan, Russia debate implementation of promising investment projects Kyrgyzstan 12 March 21:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 12 Iran 12 March 21:31
All news