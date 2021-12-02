Georgian PM invited to Eastern Partnership Summit

President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Council Ursula von der Leyen invited Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place on December 15, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the letter, the summit will be the opportunity to demonstrate shared values, unity and solidarity.

“It is our pleasure to invite you to the sixth Eastern Partnership Summit, which will reaffirm the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership amidst ongoing global challenges.

In 2019, we celebrated the partnership’s tenth anniversary. Since then, we have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic, which risks having long-lasting effects on the societies and economies of both the EU Member States and our partner countries. The pandemic also prevented us to gather in-person last year.

This year’s Eastern Partnership Summit will provide a timely opportunity to demonstrate our shared values, unity, and solidarity, and to devise a strategic outlook for our closer cooperation as we seek to advance the necessary reforms, respond to global and regional challenges and move our partnership forward.

The proposed new agenda for Reform, Recovery and Resilience underpinned by the ambitious regional Economic and Investment Plan is a far-reaching roadmap to support a sustainable post-pandemic recovery, to build resilience and to deepen our cooperation.

To discuss these issues, we propose to meet in the format if the Leaders of the EU Institutions and the Heads of State or Government of the 27 EU Member States and the Eastern partner-countries,” reads the letter.