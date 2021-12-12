Georgian NCDC Head says Georgia passed through fifth wave in November
“Georgia passed through the fifth wave of the pandemic in November. Now respiratory viruses activate and we may have the increase again,” said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1TV.
According to Gamkrelidze, the daily coronavirus cases decrease gradually and the epidemiological situation stabilizes. However, this gives no ground for calmness.
Gamkrelidze links the decreasing tendency to the increase of vaccination. He said the low index of facemask wearing and large-scale gatherings remain problematic.
