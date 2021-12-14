Georgia’s hazelnut exports on rise

Georgia 14 December 2021 18:11 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia’s hazelnut exports on rise
Latest
NATO Sec-Gen expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:48
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 19:46
NATO supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – NATO Secretary General Politics 19:44
Azerbaijan shares data on gas exports to Georgia Economy 19:41
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company talks about measures to eliminate dependence on state budget Economy 19:23
President Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 19:16
How co-op between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will change? - experts Economy 19:14
Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev Politics 19:13
Russian businessmen to arrive in Azerbaijan soon - Russian official Economy 19:11
Legal regime of Zangazur corridor should be exactly the same as Lachin corridor - President Aliyev Politics 19:03
Azerbaijan is committed to peace, stability and predictability in the region - President Aliyev Politics 19:01
Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of natural gas to four NATO members and this number may grow - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:58
Today’s meeting with Mr. Pashinyan and Mr. Michel will clarify a lot - President Aliyev Politics 18:58
Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner of NATO - President Aliyev Politics 18:53
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank issues big loan for implementation of railway project in Turkey Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan increase cargo transportation via optimization of tariffs Uzbekistan 18:13
Georgia’s hazelnut exports on rise Georgia 18:11
Azerbaijan approves new fines in tourism sphere in first reading Tourism 18:09
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:07
Transit route may be established between India, Iran, Uzbekistan - PMO Transport 18:05
Change in Turkish lira exchange rate not to affect Azerbaijan's banking system - CBA Finance 18:04
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 10M2021 Turkey 18:03
Turkey’s 10M2021 cargo transportation via local ports from Greece revealed Turkey 18:03
Azerbaijan - leader in COVID-19 vaccination in region - ADB Economy 18:02
AZPROMO talks direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy for recent years Economy 18:01
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens in Zangilan on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 18:01
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supply company opens tender to buy utility racks Tenders 18:00
Data on Sputnik V’s effectiveness against Omicron may be obtained next week Russia 17:59
India to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year: Piyush Goyal Other News 17:56
German chip chemical supplier Merck to invest 500 mln euros in Taiwan Europe 17:56
Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17:44
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 17:32
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:22
Uzbekistan increases exports of peanuts in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 17:18
Georgia shares data on domestic tourism in 3Q2021 Georgia 17:14
Iran’s Petropars Company accelerates operations at Forouzan field Oil&Gas 17:12
AIIB approves EUR300 million for Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy railway project Turkey 17:11
Kazakhstan boosts diesel fuel imports Oil&Gas 17:11
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis US 17:10
Azerbaijan exempts import of goods for mine clearance, customs duties from taxes Economy 17:10
OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report shows decline in Iran Heavy crude oil value Oil&Gas 17:05
Iran, Mexico to co-op on low-income class empowerment Business 17:02
Iran's government eyes to complete important unfinished projects Construction 16:50
Moody's talk impact of weakening Turkish lira on Azerbaijan’s financial system Finance 16:43
Azerbaijan’s agency for NGOs reveals number of projects to receive financial support Business 16:43
Dubai's Global Ventures close to raising $100 mln target for second fund Arab World 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:40
Kyrgyz FM and Chinese ambassador discuss cargo transportation issues between countries Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Azerbaijan confirms 922 more COVID-19 cases, 1,621 recoveries Society 16:36
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction Other News 16:34
Iran to establish fund for carpet exports Business 16:33
Iran's proposals in Vienna negotiations based on previous talks - official Nuclear Program 16:32
Iran sees increase in foreign investments Finance 16:26
“Digital Silk Way” project presented at “Time of Innovations 2021” Forum (PHOTO) Economy 16:25
Turkmenistan announces number of deals at State Commodity Business 16:25
Azerbaijan determining requirement for vaccination of tourists Tourism 16:18
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport by road Business 16:17
AzerGold CJSC shares data on gold, silver exports Economy 16:17
Iran sees increase in local demand for agriculture drones Business 16:09
Ranking of OPEC+ countries in terms of compliance Oil&Gas 16:06
Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC opens tender to prepare feasibility study Tenders 16:05
ADB records growth in economy of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:54
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to create joint working group to study potential of co-op Uzbekistan 15:53
FAO ready to continue full support in realizing high potential of Turkmenistan – FAO Business 15:52
Iran continues to import wheat via two ports of Mazandaran Province Business 15:45
France might tighten entries from Britain due to COVID Omicron surge Europe 15:44
Asian Development Bank improves outlook for economic growth in Azerbaijan Economy 15:44
Turkey’s 10M2021 volume of oil products transshipped via local ports disclosed Turkey 15:44
Kazakhstan to remove dependence on imported food products by 2023 Kazakhstan 15:43
Kazakh oil company to engage repair services via tender Tenders 15:41
Number of real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey increases Turkey 15:41
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Izmir port in 10M2021 Turkey 15:40
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to sign memorandum of understanding on mining sector Economy 15:38
Kazakhstan reports decrease in annual agriculture output Business 15:25
Netflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon US 15:11
Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Istanbul to start working in full soon, minister says Business 15:03
Harnaaz Sandhu, the first Sikh woman Crowned as Miss Universe 2021 Other News 15:00
IEA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-2022 oil output Oil&Gas 14:52
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 14:48
Russia has not yet provided part of data on Sputnik V to WHO, but process underway Russia 14:45
Minister discloses Turkey's trade turnover with Azerbaijan and Georgia (PHOTO) Economy 14:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 14 Society 14:28
Iran issues number of permits for mining exploration in West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:24
Iran to increase electricity generation capacity Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijan reduces imports of pharmaceutical products over 10M2021 Economy 14:12
Turkmen companies allowed to export tomatoes to Russia Business 14:12
Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to exceed $50 billion - minister Business 14:04
Oil and gas industry to work hard to prevent emissions, says Uniper Oil&Gas 13:58
Turkmenistan, FAO sign strategic agreements Business 13:56
Green hydrogen can gradually replace blue - Uniper Oil&Gas 13:51
Iran eyes to expand co-op with European Commission Business 13:51
Kazakhstan increases export volume of agricultural products Kazakhstan 13:44
Iran plans to build new nuclear power plants Nuclear Program 13:42
Opening of Zangazur corridor to define new priorities in tourism - Azerbaijani MP Tourism 13:37
Iran's Saderat Bank provides financing to producers and suppliers of raw materials Finance 13:37
Uzbekistan eyes attracting US investors to implement joint projects Uzbekistan 13:30
Turkmenistan's Gubadag oil enterprise makes progress on reconstruction of filling station Economy 13:25
Azerbaijan sees increase in trade turnover with Ukraine in 11M2021 Economy 13:22
Azerbaijan's AZPROMO talks increase in non-oil exports Economy 13:21
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Azerbaijan for 11M2021 revealed Turkey 13:21
