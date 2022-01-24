Georgia to provide financial support to senior citizens - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia will pay 200 Georgian lari ($65) to the elderly citizens as financial support due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

According to the PM, support will be given to citizens over 50 years old due to their vulnerability to the COVID-19 virus.

“However, despite the growing dynamics of coronavirus cases in the country, Georgia’s hospital sector has not been affected yet,” Garibashvili noted.

The PM once again urged the nation to get vaccinated. Garibashvili held talks with Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili about expanding the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Irakli Garibashvili also addressed Georgia’s initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence in the country's pharmaceutical market.

“Once again I want to urge suppliers to import medicines from Turkey in a timely manner, which, we believe, will very soon lead to reduced prices,” the PM said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm