7 Americans killed in helicopter crash off Grand Cay island

5 July 2019 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

A helicopter carrying seven Americans to Fort Lauderdale, Florida crashed Thursday off Grand Cay island in the Bahamas, killing everyone on aboard, Bahamian police said, Trend reports citing usatoday.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter went missing shortly after leaving Big Grand Cay and authorities and local residents later found the crash site two miles off Grand Cay. Police identified those killed as four women and three men but did not provide names.

The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, West Virginia, quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that one of the people killed in the crash was Chris Cline, whom the newspaper described as a “billionaire mining entrepreneur,” “coal tycoon” and “benefactor to southern West Virginia.”

“West Virginia lost a super star, without any question,” the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. “A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. … As governor, I will tell you we’ve lost a great West Virginian.”

Justice told the newspaper he could not yet officially identify anyone else who died in the crash.

Justice’s spokesman, Jordan Damron, did not return an email or phone call asking for comment Thursday night to confirm his statements.

Bahamian police did not provide a cause of the crash but said an investigation with civil aviation authorities was underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Road traffic accidents kill 26 people in Zambia over long weekend
World 4 July 21:48
Small plane crash in Mexico kills all 13 on board
Other News 7 May 08:31
Venezuelan army helicopter crashes near Caracas, killing seven
Other News 5 May 06:11
Two dead in train-car crash in northern Greece
World 4 May 18:56
6 killed, 45 injured after bus falls into gorge in India
Other News 24 March 18:21
Three family members killed, one boy seriously injured in California highway crash
US 1 March 04:52
Latest
Scientists make breakthrough that enables rockets to orbit longer
World 08:46
'Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with 1MDB money laundering in Malaysia
World 07:46
Russian Navy starts own drills in Black Sea
Russia 07:09
Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan up by 40%
Business 07:00
Roscosmos: Russia seeks cooperation with ISS partners in Moon exploration
World 06:58
Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
World 06:22
Google Maps down, sparking mass disorientation
World 05:28
At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast
World 05:01
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 04:40