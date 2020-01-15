UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin - spokesperson

The United Nations expects the highest level of participation of the Libyan parties at an international conference in Berlin scheduled for January 19, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told a briefing on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We would expect the highest level of participation, but I think, since the Germans are organizing, you may want to ask them, as well," Dujarric said when asked whether Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar would take part.

"We, obviously, continue to urge the Libyan parties to continue to adhere to the ceasefire that was supposed to begin on 12 January," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news