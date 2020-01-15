UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin - spokesperson

15 January 2020 03:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations expects the highest level of participation of the Libyan parties at an international conference in Berlin scheduled for January 19, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told a briefing on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We would expect the highest level of participation, but I think, since the Germans are organizing, you may want to ask them, as well," Dujarric said when asked whether Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar would take part.

"We, obviously, continue to urge the Libyan parties to continue to adhere to the ceasefire that was supposed to begin on 12 January," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Head of Libyan parliament in Tobruk says ceasefire over
World 02:35
Turkmenistan, UN adopt joint working plans for 2020
Turkmenistan 14 January 18:54
Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan’s neutrality - significant factor of regional security
Turkmenistan 14 January 14:42
Turkmenistan discusses prospects of co-op with UN structures
Turkmenistan 14 January 14:18
Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal
Russia 14 January 05:10
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says U.N. must lead reconciliation
Europe 13 January 17:17
Latest
Head of Libyan parliament in Tobruk says ceasefire over
World 02:35
Syrian air defence system repels attack targeting air base in Homs
Arab World 01:37
One dead after chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona
Europe 00:35
Iran welcomes "constructive" measures to save nuclear deal: spokesperson
Iran 14 January 23:19
Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal
Europe 14 January 22:27
Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Georgia 14 January 21:53
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 90th anniversary of Khoshbakht Yusifzade (PHOTO)
Politics 14 January 21:52
US imposes new North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury Department
Other News 14 January 21:43
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June
US 14 January 21:25