Mongolia joins UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List with "Novruz" nomination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Mongolia has joined the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity with the "Novruz" nomination, Trend reports citing National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

"Mongolia has joined the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity with the "Novruz" nomination, which already includes 12 countries, including Azerbaijan! Now the dossier unites 13 countries. We warmly congratulate Mongolia on this occasion!," the statement reads.