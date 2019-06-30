Two aides to Lebanese minister killed as convoy hit by gunfire

30 June 2019 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

Two aides to a Lebanese Druze minister were killed on Sunday when his convoy came under fire in an area of support for a rival Druze faction, in what the minister called an assassination attempt, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Saleh al-Gharib, Lebanon’s minister of state for refugee affairs, is close to pro-Syrian Druze leader Talal Arslan.

The Mount Lebanon town near Aley where the incident took place is an area of support for Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, a fierce opponent of the Syrian government and rival to Arslan. His Popular Progressive Party (PSP) denied any involvement.

In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV, Gharib said the incident had been “an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt”.

“There appears to be a decision to blow up the situation on the mountain,” he said.

The National News Agency reported that a PSP member was wounded in the incident.

Jumblatt, Lebanon’s main Druze leader, and Arslan are historic rivals whose parties vied for posts in the national unity government formed earlier this year.

The tensions on Sunday grew out of a plan by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a Maronite Christian who is a political ally of Arslan, to visit the area, which led protesters to block roads.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lebanon, Belgium to increase economic cooperation
Europe 15 June 02:47
Lebanon arrests 5 suspects in Tripoli's terror attack
World 7 June 00:15
Lebanon, Bulgaria vow to increase trade ties
Other News 30 May 21:57
Anti-Armenian protests continue in Beirut (VIDEO)
Turkey 2 May 12:10
Lebanon ‘willing’ to set maritime border with Israel under UN supervision
World 25 April 15:50
France to give Lebanon defense equipment
Europe 7 April 23:47
Latest
Mammadyarov meets with the Director-General of UNESCO
Politics 00:16
Air traffic stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike
Arab World 00:10
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku
Politics 30 June 22:22
Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan
World 30 June 21:39
3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan
Other News 30 June 20:55
Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey 30 June 20:41
UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance
Arab World 30 June 20:23
UNESCO Director-General visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve (PHOTO)
Society 30 June 19:55
Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists
Tourism 30 June 19:51