Saudi Arabia registers 1,815 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the registration of 1,815 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 78,541 in the kingdom, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Saudi health ministry also reported 14 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 425.

It added 2,572 more patients have recovered, and the tally of recoveries hit 51,022.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced the extending of tourist visas automatically for three months free of charge for those stranded in the kingdom whose visas expired during the period of suspension of international flights.