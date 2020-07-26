UAE reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 58,562 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced 313 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 58,562, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases, of many nationalities, are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 393 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 51,628, according to the ministry.

The country reported no death from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.