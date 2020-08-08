Over 230 injured in Beirut protests - Lebanese Red Cross Society

More than 230 people have been injured in Saturday protests in Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross Society wrote on its Twitter account, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Lebanese Red Cross has transported 63 people to nearby hospitals and has treated 175 people at the scene," the tweet says.

The protests were sparked by a powerful blast that on August 4 ripped through Beirut’s port and generated a shockwave, which either destroyed or damaged a larger part of the city infrastructure. According to the Health Ministry, 158 people were killed in the blast and more than 6,000 injured. More than 300,000 people have been left homeless. Among them are 100,000 children.

According to Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, welding work started a fire that detonated more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port for six years after being seized by the customs service.