Upcoming peace negotiation between gov't, Taliban in Doha raises hope for lasting peace: Afghans

The Afghan government negotiation team traveling to Qatar's capital Doha on Friday to hold direct talks with the Taliban outfit has raised the ray of hope among Afghans towards peace in their country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I am very happy today to see government peace delegation going to Doha for talks with Taliban to end the war in the country," 41-year-old Kabul resident Karimullah Khan told Xinhua.

Khan lamented that the prolonged war and militancy had destroyed his life and claimed the lives of his family members and relatives.

The much-awaited intra-Afghan dialogue is scheduled to open in Doha at a ceremony to be attended by senior officials from different countries including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior officials from the host country Qatar.

The 21-member negotiated team headed by Afghan former spy chief Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai left Kabul for Doha on Friday afternoon to hold talks with the Taliban group to find a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's protracted war.

"This is a historic day. I am hopeful that the talks could lead to ending the war and restoring lasting peace in Afghanistan," Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said before embarking the plane for Doha.

The continued militancy and conflicts almost claim the lives of Afghans including civilians everyday.

At least four dozens, mostly militants have been killed in the country over the past 24 hours, according to security officials.

A deadly bomb attack targeting the motorcade of Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday slightly injured the vice president but claimed more than a dozen lives and injured score of others.