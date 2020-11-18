Bahrain delegation visits Israel on first Gulf Air flight

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif al-Zayani headed the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972 - a reference to Israel’s telephone country code - on the airline’s first commercial flight to Tel Aviv.

Zayani was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem.

“This visit will help launch many cooperation initiatives in various fields and is a starting point for future visits,” Zayani said on landing in Israel, according to a statement from Bahrain’s foreign ministry.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry director general Alon Ushpiz told Israeli Army Radio that the officials would continue work on memoranda of understanding signed in October in Manama covering air travel, visa accommodations and the opening of embassies.