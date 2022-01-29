Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iraq
Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq due to "the current situation there", the Gulf country's flag carrier said in Twitter post on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The decision comes in line with instructions issued by Kuwait's civil aviation authority, the airline added.
Several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound on Friday, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.
