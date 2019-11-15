Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro

15 November 2019 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish King Felipe VI paid a courtesy visit on Thursday to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz, according to official broadcasting station Radio Havana Cuba, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Cuban media did not offer details of the meeting between Castro and the king, who, together with his wife Queen Letizia, was on a three-day official visit to Cuba.

The royal couple arrived in Havana on Monday. The king met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday and granted Havana historian Eusebio Leal Spain's highest civilian honor on Wednesday.

The royal couple also toured Havana's historic downtown area and a museum in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

The official visit, the first to Cuba by a Spanish king, coincides with the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana.

