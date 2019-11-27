ECB's duty is to keep value of euro stable - Lagarde

27 November 2019 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

It is the European Central Bank’s duty to keep the value of the euro stable and make it a safe means of payment, the ECB’s new President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“So it’s now our duty to nurture and sustain this trust – by ensuring that banknotes are secure, payments systems are robust, and the value of the euro is stable,” Lagarde said before signing her first euro banknotes at an official ceremony.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ECB: Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes
Europe 26 November 14:07
ECB has made government borrowing 1 percentage point cheaper
Europe 26 November 00:08
EU leaders confirm Christine Lagarde's appointment as head of ECB
World 18 October 14:46
Global trade likely to remain weak in coming quarters
Other News 5 August 13:50
IMF chief Christine Lagarde to resign on Tuesday
World 17 July 00:44
Oil gains amid U.S.-China trade deal hopes, ECB talk of easing policy
Other News 19 June 11:14
Latest
New railway in Iran inaugurated by President Rouhani
Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)
ICT 16:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys filter cartridge via tender
Tenders 16:11
Uzbekistan plans to liberalize all prices in 2021
Finance 16:11
Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK
Tourism 15:53
Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
Society 15:50
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:42
National Bank of Georgia to leave countercyclical capital buffer unchanged
Finance 15:29