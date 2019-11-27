ECB's duty is to keep value of euro stable - Lagarde

It is the European Central Bank’s duty to keep the value of the euro stable and make it a safe means of payment, the ECB’s new President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“So it’s now our duty to nurture and sustain this trust – by ensuring that banknotes are secure, payments systems are robust, and the value of the euro is stable,” Lagarde said before signing her first euro banknotes at an official ceremony.

