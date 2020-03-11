Lufthansa Group cancels another 23,000 flights over coronavirus
German airline group Lufthansa said it would cancel 23,000 flights from March 29 to April 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"Further cancellations are expected in the coming weeks," Lufthansa said in a statement.
It added that the adjustments mainly affect Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
