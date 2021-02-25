UK eager to restart U.S. talks on tariff removal
British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she would urgently seek a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai to discuss the removal of punitive tariffs, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Today, we are seeing the confirmation hearing of the new U.S. trade representative and as soon as that is finished I will be on the phone to her seeking an early resolution of these issues,” Truss told parliament.
