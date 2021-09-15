UK records another 26,628 coronavirus cases

Another 26,628 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,282,810, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 185 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,446. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the British government released a COVID-19 Autumn and Winter Plan, outlining the possible measures and restrictions the country may see towards the end of this year.

According to the plan unveiled by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, there is "significant uncertainty" about what will happen later this year and there is a "plausible" risk of cases rising to an extent that would place the National Health Service (NHS) under "unsustainable pressure".

Vaccine passports and the legally mandated wearing of face masks are part of a "Plan B" drawn up to tackle COVID this winter if the NHS comes under unsustainable pressure, in addition to the "Plan A" - promoting vaccines and continuing testing and isolation rules.

Johnson said "Plan B", with measures including face masks, would aim to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

Asked in what circumstances would he consider moving from Plan A to the stricter Plan B, the prime minister said he would consider the risks and state of the disease through real-time data.

Johnson said the vaccine programme is being intensified and the government is "motoring ahead" with the booster program. This will build even higher walls of vaccine protection, he said.

Earlier Tuesday, the British government announced that booster COVID-19 jabs will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers. Chief medical officers of Britain's all four nations confirmed on Monday that children aged 12 to 15 will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 89 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.