Passengers evacuated from Ukraine’s Boryspil Int’l Airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The passengers have been evacuated from Ukraine’s Boryspil International Airport, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on the official Telegram channel, Trend reports with reference to Ukrinform news agency.
“All passengers have been evacuated from terminal D of the Boryspil airport,” the message said. “The number of evacuees has not been specified.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)