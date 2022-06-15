EU buys 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines to distribute among member states

The European Commission has signed a contract for nearly 110,000 doses of vaccines to combat the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The third-generation vaccines are manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, a biotechnology company based in Denmark.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning by Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for health and food safety, ahead of a meeting with health ministers from the member states.

The first deliveries of doses will begin at the end of June, Kyriakides said, to those countries "most in need."

Norway and Iceland, who are not in the EU, will also participate in the the joint scheme.