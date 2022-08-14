Macron signs protocols on accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron signed protocols on NATO accession for Finland and Sweden, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This sovereign choice by Finland and Sweden will strengthen their security in the face of the existing threat in their immediate vicinity and will make a significant contribution to the collective position and our European security," the press service of the French leader's administration was quoted as saying.

On August 3, the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France ratified the protocol on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO must be ratified by all members of the bloc. To date, more than 20 of the 30 countries that make up the alliance have done that.