Zelensky has phone call with Truss

“I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected British PM Liz Truss. Invited her to Ukraine,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Twitter, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

The President thanked the British people for the major security and economic aid to Ukraine, noting that the UK is ready to further strengthen it.

Moreover, the parties discussed security guarantees and UK’s participation in the recovery of Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine and the UK would continue active interaction in all formats.