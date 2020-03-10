Israel's confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 50

A total of 11 Israelis were tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 50, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the 11 new cases, seven have recently returned from Europe.

The ministry noted that passengers who were on the same flights with the seven were asked to undergo quarantine.

The other four cases were in contact with patients previously diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to the ministry's data, four of the 50 confirmed cases in Israel so far have completely recovered.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that anyone entering Israel would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.