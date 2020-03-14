COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 143

A total of 34 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 143, according to Israel's Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the 143 cases, 117 are treated in 16 hospitals across Israel with three of them in serious condition.

In addition, 23 patients are treated at home, while the remaining three recovered.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's sports and health ministries announced the cancellation of all sports events in the country as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also, Israel closed all schools in the country and reduced military training as part of the efforts.