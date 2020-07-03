Israel reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 28,055 in total

Israel reported 1,008 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections to 28,055 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases increased from 324 to 326, while the number of recoveries rose to 17,669, with 122 new recoveries, the ministry said.

The number of active cases has reached a new high of 10,060, breaking the previous record of 9,808 active cases registered on April 15, it said.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 65 to 77, out of 279 patients currently hospitalized.

Because of the recent significant increase in morbidity, the Israeli government decided to limit gatherings in event halls, bars, nightclubs and places of worship to a maximum of 50 people, while other indoor gatherings were limited to 20, taking effect on Friday.

Also, the Israeli police have started a large-scale operation across the country, mainly in crowded places, to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.