Israel to significantly raise COVID-19 fines to curb morbidity

The Israeli government has approved the Health Ministry's plan to significantly increase fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision, which still awaits the final approval of the country's coronavirus cabinet, is intended to curb the high morbidity in Israel, following many violations during the ongoing full lockdown.

The fine for opening a non-essential business will double to 10,000 new shekels (about 2,935 U.S. dollars).

In addition, the fine for holding an event, party, conference, ceremony, festival, entertainment or art show will quadruple from 5,000 to 20,000 shekels.

The fine for opening educational institutions will be raised to 20,000 shekels, not including first to fourth grades, which were resumed on Sunday.

The ministry has also said it will soon hold a pilot program, which will run until Dec. 31, to shorten the quarantine period for people who have contact with coronavirus patients from 14 to 12 days.