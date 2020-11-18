Israel reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, 325,355 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 325,355, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases rose to 2,736, with one new death case, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 326 to 319, out of 543 patients hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 314,567, with 924 new ones, while the active cases stand at 8,052.

Earlier on Tuesday, outdoor shopping centers across Israel were reopened, for the first time since a full nationwide lockdown took effect on Sept. 18.

The centers were reopened following a decision taken by Israel's Corona Cabinet, subject to a maximum limit of four customers at a time in each store.