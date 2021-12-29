Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said early on Wednesday on Twitter that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed with him "the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination."
