Netanyahu, Biden discuss attack on Israel over phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

During a telephone conversation, the leaders of the two countries discussed the massive shelling of Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Government reported.

Biden emphasized that the US is on the side of Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to self-defense. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Biden for his unconditional support and said that a strong and sustained campaign in the Gaza Strip, in which Israel will win, is necessary.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 540 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.