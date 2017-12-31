Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan

An explosion happened during a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, killing at least 17 people, officials said, 1TV News reports.

The suicide blast targeted funeral ceremony for a former Haska Mina district governor in Behsud district.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for provincial governor, later said that the explosives had been placed in a motorcycle at the cemetry.

According to the official, the blast left 17 dead and 13 more injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The attack was condemned by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

"Terrorists and their supporters cannot achieve their goals by killing innocent people and causing violence," he said in a statement.

