Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan

31 December 2017 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion happened during a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, killing at least 17 people, officials said, 1TV News reports.

The suicide blast targeted funeral ceremony for a former Haska Mina district governor in Behsud district.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for provincial governor, later said that the explosives had been placed in a motorcycle at the cemetry.

According to the official, the blast left 17 dead and 13 more injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The attack was condemned by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

"Terrorists and their supporters cannot achieve their goals by killing innocent people and causing violence," he said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
IRGC rescues Iranian hostage in Afghanistan
Iran 15:37
At least 31 injured in Colombia nightclub explosion
Other News 30 December 06:21
Afghanistan counting on Turkmen gas supplies
Oil&Gas 29 December 16:48
OIC condemns blast at supermarket in St. Petersburg
Other News 29 December 12:46
Blast at Afghan news agency office in Kabul, at least four dead (UPDATED)
World 28 December 11:57
Blast injures ten in St. Petersburg shop, 50 evacuated
Other News 27 December 21:34
No end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – official
Other News 26 December 10:53
Blast in Afghan capital Kabul close to intelligence agency: 3 dead (Updated)
Other News 25 December 08:23
Afghan army kills 15 militants interrupting power cords
Other News 24 December 18:05
Roadside bomb blast kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan
Other News 24 December 15:10
Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan
Other News 23 December 23:22
16 terrorists killed in eastern Afghan provinces
Other News 17 December 00:31
Turkmenistan laying railway line to Afghanistan
Economy news 16 December 10:56
No end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – official
Other News 15 December 12:05
Taliban ambush leaves 14 security force members dead
World 14 December 16:07
Turkmenistan, UN mull situation in Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 12 December 12:03
1 killed, 8 wounded in eastern Afghan mosque blast
World 8 December 14:40
Uzbekistan donates buses "Isuzu" to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 6 December 13:55