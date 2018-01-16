Mass evacuations in Philippines as volcano set to burst

16 January 2018 02:25 (UTC+04:00)

Mount Mayon, the most active volcano in The Philippines, lurched back into action on Monday as lava slowly rose to the lip of the crater, prompting officials to order the evacuation of thousands, Sputnik reported.

Located in the Albay province in the northeastern region of the island archipelago, a "hazardous eruption" warning has been issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology due to overnight movements of the volcano, indicating the possibility of a violent eruption within days or even hours, according to reports.

According to local news, three steam-explosions have been recorded since Saturday, spewing ash onto villages clustered around the 8,070-foot volcano. The explosions are expected to have breached a solidified lava cap, indicating the potential for dangerous pyroclastic lava flows down the mountain side.

"Lava has flowed out of the volcano's crater already but it's just starting," stated volcanology institute head Renato Solidum, cited by Abcnews.go.com.

"It's a non-explosive eruption," Solidum detailed, adding, " "We have to verify tomorrow if it will flow continuously," cited by The Associated Press.

An estimated 1,000 families have been evacuated to emergency facilities by Filipino disaster-response teams after the volcano began spewing steam and ash on Saturday, according to reports.

Popular with tourists due to its near-perfect cone, Mount Mayon — about 210 miles southeast of capital city Manila — has erupted some 50 times over the last half millennia, often with extreme violence.

More recently, the volcano erupted without warning in May 2013, and three German hikers were among five tourists killed by hot ash and other ejecta.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
5.1-magnitude quake hits Philippines - USGS
Other News 14 January 22:18
Residents evacuated as volcano awakens in Papua New Guinea
Other News 7 January 11:57
Philippine Police kill two mistaking them for gunmen
World 29 December 2017 12:12
Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Philippines
Other News 28 December 2017 23:06
Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37
Other News 24 December 2017 12:57
Death toll from Tropical Storm Vinta breaches 200
World 23 December 2017 21:13
More than 100 killed in Philippine mudslides and floods as storm hits
Other News 23 December 2017 19:40
Nearly 90 dead in Philippine mudslides, flooding as storm hits
World 23 December 2017 09:20
Ship with 251 passengers sinks off Quezon
World 21 December 2017 12:33
41 dead, 45 missing as TD 'Urduja' leaves PH; country girds for 'Vinta'
World 19 December 2017 12:53
Landslides kill 26 in storm-hit Philippine province: local officials
Other News 18 December 2017 00:13
Envoy of Philippines presents his credentials in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14 December 2017 12:54
More Bali flights canceled on forecast of volcanic ash
World 2 December 2017 12:32
Bali airport shut a second day as ash cloud soars from volcano
Other News 28 November 2017 07:52
Bali volcano eruption: Ministry checking presence of Azerbaijani tourists at site
Politics 27 November 2017 11:46
Bali volcano dusts resorts in ash, Lombok airport closes (PHOTO)
Other News 26 November 2017 16:52
Volcano continues strong eruption in Bali, planes barred from passing
Other News 26 November 2017 08:48
Uzbekistan , Philippines eye economic cooperation
Central Asia 23 November 2017 11:35