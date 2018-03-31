One killed, three wounded in Afghanistan explosion

At least one person was killed and three people were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad City in Nangarhar province on Saturday evening, TOLO News reported.

Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the explosion and said one person was killed and three others wounded.

The explosion occurred at a market in PD1 of Jalalabad City.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion appeared to have happened inside a doctor’s office.

Three people were wounded in the explosion, eyewitnesses confirmed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

