At least 10 people killed, 19 injured in car bomb blast in Afghan capital

At least 10 people were killed and another 19 were injured as a result of an explosion of a bomb-laden car in Kabul, Afghanistan’s Health Ministry said Wednesday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

'Ten people were killed, and 19 were injured. The number of injured and killed in the attack today in Kabul in a car bomb explosion is not final', the statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Wahid Majrooh, reads.

Earlier reports had suggested that 9 people were injured.

The explosion in the Afghan capital comes a month after another suicide bomb attack, which was carried out in front of the headquarters of Afghanistan's election commission. The blast killed at least 6 people and injured many more.

At the moment no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, the Taliban committed a series of attacks against the government, refusing to participate in elections in a war-torn country and claiming that it was organised by the 'occupants'.

