Dani Alves to depart PSG, destination unknown

23 June 2019 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Dani Alves announced he was leaving Paris St-Germain on Sunday, just hours after captaining Brazil to a 5-0 win over Peru in the Copa America and chipping in with a goal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The flamboyant full back joined the French club in 2017 after spells at Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus, but he did not say what his next move would be after leaving Paris.

“Another cycle in my life ends today, a victorious cycle, one of learning and experiences,” Alves, 36, wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity we had together to build a page in the club’s history.”

Alves, who replaced club mate Neymar as Brazil captain for the Copa America last month, won two Ligue 1 titles and one French Cup in his two seasons at Parc des Princes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 13:42
NASA starts new efforts to resume heat probe to study inner temperature of Mars
US 12:25
5 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan
Other News 11:10
Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
Other News 10:01
North Korea's Kim says will consider letter received from Trump
Other News 07:53
3 killed in rocket attack on army tugboat in western Myanmar
Other News 07:03
Latest
Erdogan votes in repeat municipal elections in Istanbul
Turkey 14:02
Binali Yildirim votes in Istanbul municipal elections
Turkey 13:55
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 13:42
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Politics 12:42
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani athletes at 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
NASA starts new efforts to resume heat probe to study inner temperature of Mars
US 12:25
Iranian currency rates for June 23
Business 12:04
Comparatively quiet situation observed on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50