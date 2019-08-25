Security forces kill 2 Taliban mine makers in N. Afghanistan

The security forces have killed two mine experts of the Taliban outfit in Khan Abad district of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Saturday, district governor Hayatullah Amiri said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the official, the security forces stormed a house in Chartot area in the restive Khan Abad district on Saturday afternoon, killing two mine experts who were busy making mines to target security personnel.

No civilian had been hurt during the raid, the official said, and the Taliban militants haven't commented.

