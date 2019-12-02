At least 24 people killed in bus crash in Tunisia

2 December 2019 01:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least 24 people were killed in a tourist bus crash in northwestern Tunisia, Webdo news portal reported on Sunday citing a source in the crisis management headquarters, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the source, the death toll may go up as a number of those injured in the crash are in critical conditions.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who head the crisis management headquarters, visited the crash site.

According to preliminary data, a tourist bus with 43 passengers, most of the being students, veered off a winding road and plummeted into a ravine near the settlement of Amdoum in the Beja governorate. The bus that belonged to a local private company was heading for a popular tourist destination when the driver failed to maneuver a sharp turn.

