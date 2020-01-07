Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

