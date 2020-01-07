Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province

7 January 2020 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.1-magnitude quake hits Bunisari, Indonesia
Other News 6 January 05:03
Death toll of Indonesian capital floods climbs to 60, search for missing persons persists
Other News 5 January 17:48
Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43
Other News 3 January 08:52
5.5-magnitude quake hits off central Indonesia
Other News 2 January 19:29
Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital
World 2 January 08:54
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
Latest
Tesla starts work on Model Y program at Shanghai factory
US 12:21
Interpol detains another Azerbaijani migrant in Europe
Politics 12:12
Uzbekistan to stop local production of several car models
Business 12:05
How 2019 ended for commodity prices?
Oil&Gas 11:52
USAID launches Economic Governance Program in Georgia
Business 11:41
Uzbekistan to sell controlling stake of its bank to Japanese Sawada Holdings
Finance 11:36
Georgia to build first McDonald’s bread factory in Caucasus region
Business 11:26
Macroeconomic review of Georgian economy for 2019
Finance 11:25
Forecast: Brent oil price may go even higher
Finance 11:23