Death toll from Lima gas truck fire rises to 14

26 January 2020 05:14 (UTC+04:00)

The number of people killed in a fire that started after an accident involving a gas truck in Lima has gone up to 14, local media report, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Peru News Agency, Andina, reported citing a local health official on Saturday that the fire resulted in the death of 14 people, five of them minors, including children aged 3-4.

Earlier, Peru's El Comercio newspaper reported that at least five people died in the fire and over 50 were injured.

On Thursday, a tanker truck carrying natural gas crashed into an auto repair shop on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital, Lima. The accident resulted in an explosion and a fire that spread to nearby buildings.

A total of 20 buildings were reportedly damaged by the fire. Local authorities have provided shelters for families that were forced to leave their homes because of the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gas truck blast kills 1, injures 50 in Peru's capital
Other News 24 January 07:01
5.3-magnitude quake hits 45km SW of Huarmey, Peru
Other News 15 January 21:55
PetroTal Corp. announces oil sales contract with PETROPERU S.A.
Oil&Gas 27 December 2019 14:37
Peruvian authorities arrest 27 army members for fuel theft
Other News 9 December 2019 21:59
Peru signs measure to speed up $29 billion infrastructure spending
Other News 29 November 2019 04:56
Bus plunges into ravine, killing 10 in Peru
Other News 25 November 2019 07:26
Latest
Three doctors infected with new coronavirus in Beijing
China 04:26
IDF Says Struck Several Targets in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons
Israel 03:01
Gas explosion in South Korean residential building kills four, injures five
World 02:14
Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 29
Turkey 01:39
US military helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, all five crew members rescued
US 00:48
Iranian plane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport
Iran 25 January 23:44
Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province
Turkey 25 January 22:29
3 killed in clashes of Iraqi anti-gov't protests
Arab World 25 January 21:47
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 25 January 21:01